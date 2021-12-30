Indore: Covid-19 positive cases cross 50 mark again in six month, 55 found positive in city in past 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing number of Covid cases as 55 samples tested positive out of 7233 samples tested on Wednesday.

Daily cases over 50 have been crossed after six and half months as 56 cases were reported on June 13.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.76 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 153686. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1395, so far.

As many as 221 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 152080 patients have been discharged so far with 11 patients discharged on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:45 PM IST