INDORE: Children who had lost their parents due to Covid-19 got a scholarship from the district administration on Wednesday at a programme organised at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagrah. MP Shankar Lalwani was also present at the programme, in which 125 children were provided with the scholarship for paying the fees of their schools and colleges.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:12 AM IST