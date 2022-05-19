Indore: Covid-19 has given rise to lung disorders in the city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 has severely affected the lungs of people and the malady is now triggered by the rising air quality index. With the number of asthma patients increasing rapidly, doctors claim that lung disorders are on the rise. Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the health of people, but its aftermath is marked by effects that cannot be ignored.

The worst effect is on people who already had weak lungs. Children and elderly people are becoming more sensitive to suspended particles that affect air quality. Dr Pramod Jhawar, pulmonologist, says, “After the impact of corona and due to the decreasing air quality in the city, people are experiencing more lung-related problems. The increase in the number of patients coming for asthma or other lung disorder treatment can be ascribed to the carbon emissions in the environment.”

Dr Tanay Joshi, pulmonologist, while discussing the issue, says patients who had a Covid-positive diagnosis have recurrent impacts on their lungs. He adds, “These days, there’s a substantial increase in the number of children being diagnosed with lung diseases. The major group of patients includes children, elderly people above age 60, or people who have already been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure or other discomforts.”

Dr Joshi says that people are suffering from the poor air quality index of Indore. Moreover, this affects children and people who are asthma patients or have COPD problems.

Discussing the causes and adverse effects of pollution, Dr Shailesh Agarwal says, “Combustion of fuels in vehicles and factories is the main reason that lung disorders are increasing.”

‘Drastic climate change’

‘After the pandemic period, more people have been experiencing lung issues. Decreased air quality and drastic climate change have only added to the severity of the cases. I always recommend to my patients to put on masks whenever they go out because the emission of suspended particles in the air by vehicles can worsen the condition and can even affect a healthy lung’ — Dr Pramod Jhawar, pulmonologist

‘Vehicle pollutants, dust’

‘Vehicle pollutants and dust that are present in the atmosphere are badly affecting the lungs of people. The suspended particles, which are of size 2-5 microns, can enter the lungs and have the ability to enter the bloodstream’ — Dr Shailesh Agrawal, pulmonologist

‘Decreasing air quality’

‘Decreasing air quality in the city is the biggest trigger for most lung diseases. Also, Indore’s one of the most-polluted cities in the state, which contributes to the discomfort of patients. Air pollution is responsible for increasing acute COPD’ — Dr Tanay Joshi, pulmonologist

(Contributed by: Raginee Chaurey)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:16 AM IST