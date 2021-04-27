Indore: COVID-19 claiming new areas in the city, 1,837 corona positive patients found from 305 areas

Indore: With the increasing cases of COVID-19, new areas of the city have been emerging as hotspots. The administration has recently declared 24 areas of the city micro-containment zones. These hotspots are scattered throughout the city.

Data shows that Sudama Nagar has the highest number of positive cases, so far. However, Dwarkapuri saw the highest number of cases i.e. 37 on Monday followed by Vijay Nagar with 35 cases.

As many as 1,841 patients were tested positive and these were found from 305 areas of the city, on Monday.

However, the area list of patients suggested that a total 2,036 patients were found positive but the addresses of 155 patients couldn't be found and 29 addresses were out of Indore.

Out of the 1,841 cases, after Dwarkapuri and Vijay Nagar, the highest number of 31 cases was found from Sukhliya, 29 from Banganga and 27 from Sudama Nagar.