Indore: COVID-19 claiming new areas in the city, 1,837 corona positive patients found from 305 areas

Indore: With the increasing cases of COVID-19, new areas of the city have been emerging as hotspots. The administration has recently declared 24 areas of the city micro-containment zones. These hotspots are scattered throughout the city.
Data shows that Sudama Nagar has the highest number of positive cases, so far. However, Dwarkapuri saw the highest number of cases i.e. 37 on Monday followed by Vijay Nagar with 35 cases.
As many as 1,841 patients were tested positive and these were found from 305 areas of the city, on Monday.
However, the area list of patients suggested that a total 2,036 patients were found positive but the addresses of 155 patients couldn't be found and 29 addresses were out of Indore.
Out of the 1,841 cases, after Dwarkapuri and Vijay Nagar, the highest number of 31 cases was found from Sukhliya, 29 from Banganga and 27 from Sudama Nagar.
“With an increasing number of cases, it has been seen that all members of the family and not one or two of them get infected. This trend is different from the trend witnessed in November–December,” Contact Tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.
He added that people should follow social distancing, wear masks, use sanitisers along and take the same precautions which they were taking in March last year.
In all, 45 areas have 10 or more than 10 patients, while 146 areas have over five cases.
Patients were found in various other rural areas including Sanwer, Kumharkhadi, Paladiagaon and others.
Cases were also found from various townships including Singapore Green View, Apollo DB City, Kalindi Gold City, County Walk, Shri Krishna Avenue, Platinum Paradise, Phoenix, and others.