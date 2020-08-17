Indore: COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore crossed the 10,000-mark as 245 more people tested positive for the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district in last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

Out of the total 3,359 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 245 came out positive in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 10,049.

In the last five months, 344 people died due to the disease while 6,618 recovered from it, Gadaria said.

As on Monday, the COVID-19 death rate in the district was 3.42 per cent, higher than the current national average, as per analysis of the data.

At present, there are 3,087 active cases in the district and out of them, 718 are in various isolation centres, another health official said.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on March 24.