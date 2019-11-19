Indore: Cover operational excellence in all steps of organisation

Indore: It is very important that the rate of change in the organisation should be faster than the outside environment. Operational Excellence is universal so it should be covered in all steps of the organisation.

These were the tips given by management trainer Satendra Tiwari and Prakash Verma, while addressing a one day workshop organised by Melange Curations on Tuesday.

Tiwari and Verma addressed questions like How to contribute significantly to the bottom line of your organisation? How to reduce variations and defects? How to improve cycle times and lead times?

Satendra Tiwari is managing industrial operations and leading world-class manufacturing initiative in India for CNH Construction Equipment business in Asia Pacific region. Prakash Verma is having more than 30 years of hands-on experience in business excellence, managing large scale business processes & systems, new product launch process and global manufacturing systems.

Tiwari and Verma express the view on various aspects of Operational Excellence.

Key takeaways

-There are 3 areas of concerns i.e. Perfection, Expertise and Strategic Thinking.

-It is very important that the rate of change in the organisation should be faster than the outside environment.

-Ensure that the product has to be excellent, customer satisfied and excellence in operations.

-Keep innovating products.

-Operational Excellence is universal so it should be covered in all steps of the organisation.

-Discuss about various Operational Excellence Models.

-Discuss on World Class Manufacturing (WCM).

-Covered 10 technical and 10 managerial pillars of WCM in detail.

-Approach should firstly be implemented in Model Area then in Expansion Area and finally Plant.

-Always identify problems, detect the reasons behind them and prioritize the problems.

-Analyze the problems and the various methods associated with problem solving.

-Always estimate the cost and choose the solution which is most cost effective.

-Finally implement the solutions and continuously evaluate them to make progress.