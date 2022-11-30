e-Paper Get App
Indore: Court rejects Shweta Jain’s plea for operating bank account 

Honey Trap case 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 12:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An application in the district court by honey trap case accused Shweta Vijay Jain, seeking an order to let her operate her bank account was rejected. 

The court refused to allow her to do transactions from the bank account. The accused had also pleaded to get the money seized by the police delivered to her but this demand was also rejected. The court had earlier dismissed another similar application filed by another accused in the same case.

In her application, Shweta Vijay Jain had sought permission for transactions from the bank account saying that her children's studies were being affected as the bank account has been freezed. She had said that the children's school fees has not been deposited. She feared that her children would be forced to drop out of school if the fees was not deposited. 

The court, after hearing arguments had reserved the order which was issued on Tuesday.

