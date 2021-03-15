Indore: Court orders seizure of property 4 yrs after accused’s death

Indore

​Four years after the death of an engineer, an accused in a disproportionate assets case, a court on Monday ordered the confiscation of his property. The case was going on for the past 10 years.​

A special court ordered ​the ​confiscation of Rs 2.69 crore worth of unaccounted property of ​an engineer, working for the Rural Engineering Service, after Lokayukta raids in 2011 revealed his illegal income.

Special Judge Alok Mishra ordered that movable and immovable assets of superintendent engineer late Mahendra Kumar Jain, posted with Rural Engineering Services (RES), amounting to Rs 2,69,43,233 be confiscated under the Madhya Pradesh Special Court Act 2011, Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Jain, whose premises were raided on August 9, 2011 when he was posted here, died of illness in 2017.

SPP Chaturvedi said that Jain ​had properties in many posh areas of the city which includes Vijay Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Siddhart​h​ Nagar and other areas. It is the 16th case of confiscation which was prosecuted by SPP Chaturvedi.

The people affected by the confiscation are late Mahendra Kumar Jain (SE RES), Ajit Jain (Mahendra’s brother), Dilip Jain (Mahendra’s brother), Abha Jain (Mahendra’s wife), Anubha Seth (Mahendra’s daughter), Alisha Jain (Mahendra’s daughter), Laxmibai Jain, Kusum Jain (Mahendra’s sister) and Satyendra Jain (Mahendra’s friend).