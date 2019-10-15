Indore: Court grants permission for voice test of honey trap accused

Indore: A local court has granted permission to the police for carrying out the voice test of honey trap case accused Shweta Vijay Jain and Aarti Dayal on Tuesday. Request for the permission was submitted by the police after recovering audio tapes of the women involved in this case.

According to District prosecution officer, Mohammad Akram Sheikh, police sought permission for the voice test as it would authenticate the charge that the women were into blackmailing. The voice of the accused would be matched with the voice recorded in the tapes seized by police, which is part of evidence against them.