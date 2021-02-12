Indore: Court grants interim bail to two more in Faruqui case

Indore: The Indore Bench of High Court granted ad-interim bail to the two more accused in a case pertaining to hurting sentiments of Hindu community in which standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was also involved.

Justice Rohit Arya granted bail to Prakhar Vyas and Edvin Anthony citing the grounds mentioned by the apex court in a case between Munawar and State Government. The accused were arrested on January 2 along with Munawar Faruqui.

The counsels for applicants submitted that the Supreme Court on 05/02/2021 has granted ad-interim bail to the main accused Munawar Faruqui. Therefore, he prayed that present applicants, who are accused in the same case, may also be extended the benefit of bail on the ground of parity.

Public prosecutor A Sisodia and advocate Rajesh Joshi argued that in the case of present applicants and in the case of other accused persons, the provisions of Section 41 of CrPC were complied with at the time of arrest and also at the time of their production before the magistrate seeking police remand for further investigation.

After listening to both parties, the court observed, “The applicants are held entitled for temporary bail maintaining parity in the light of the order dated 05/02/2021 passed by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the applicants are hereby enlarged on temporary bail on the conditions to the satisfaction of the trial Court with further condition that applicant shall not indulge himself into any such activity subversive to public order.”

Advocate Rajesh Joshi said in the case so far, Munawar Faruqui and three other accused in the case were granted bail. Faruqui’s bail pleas were rejected by the lower court and High court after which he appealed in the Supreme Court from where he was granted bail.

He added that on January 2, Munawar Faruqui and other five people including programme organizer and café owner were arrested by the Tukoganj Police on the complaint of Eklavya Gaur, chief of Hind Rakshak organization and son of former Mayor Malini Gaur. He alleged that the accused have made jokes on Hindu God and Goddess in a programme organized at Monroe Café in 56 Dukan area and have hurted religious sentiments of Hindu community.