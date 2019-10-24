Indore: Court decision on Ayodhya; Police warn against spreading fake messages

Indore: The police crime branch on Wednesday issued an advisory pertaining to circulation of fake news messages on Ayodhya decision on social media.

Raising alert, the crime branch police stated that people should not circulate fake messages about the decision.

“Do not circulate fake, controversial messages. These messages can disturb peace, law and order in the city,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Amarendra Singh.

Crime branch warned the group admins to exercise caution about the content forwarded in their group. The police have asked them to report the matter to police if any such content is forwarded in the group.

The crime branch has also warned users of strict action and said police department is keeping watch on all the activities of social media. They are also aware of messages circulated on WhatsApp and other such apps.

“Strict action will be taken against the source and a people involved in circulating such messages,” Singh said.