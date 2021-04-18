Indore: Court accepts closure report, quashes cheating case against Maharashtra IPS officer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court here has accepted the closure report submitted by police and quashed a cheating case registered against Maharashtra IPS officer Lohit Matani noting that the case was lodged following a misunderstanding.

The case against Matani was lodged in December 2015 by the woman, then a UPSC aspirant, alleging that he had indulged in physical relationship with her on the false pretext of marriage.

The woman, however, the same month submitted before a magistrate that the case was lodged by her following a misunderstanding as Matani had stopped receiving her calls.