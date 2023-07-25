Indore: Couple Who Married A Year Back Ends Life In Hotel

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a couple were found in a hotel in Bhanwarkuan area on Monday morning. The woman’s body was found lying on the bed, while the man was found hanging from a noose. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Police said that the incident took place in Prime Hotel located on Ring Road in Bhanwarkuan area. Deceased Rahul Verma and Nandini were staying in room number 306 of the hotel for the past two days. On Monday afternoon, a foul smell started coming from the room. The staff informed the hotel manager and they found the bodies in the room and informed police.

No Signs Of Struggle Found

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide. He said that in the preliminary investigation, they did not find any signs of a struggle between the two.

Rahul Verma was a resident of Amar Palace Colony. Rahul used to do sewing work. Nandini used to work at the call centre. On Saturday morning, she left the house saying that she was going to Vijay Nagar. Her brother had dropped her at the ibus stop at Rajiv Gandhi Square.

According to the investigation by the officers of the forensic department, Nandini died first and later Rahul hanged himself.

Both Had A Love Marriage

Police said that both had a love marriage a year ago, but neither of the families was happy. After a court marriage, Nandini came to her in-law's house. She stayed for a few days and then went back to her father’s house. Since then both were staying separately.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

