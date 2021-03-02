Indore: ​​

While the cleanest city of the country, Indore is going all guns blazing to achieve newer benchmarks on cleanliness front, its residents are celebrating each feat with fe​r​vour and gusto.

A couple on Tuesday invited ​ the ​attention of many when ​they celebrated their wedding anniversary on a dried nullah-bed located near Chaudhary Park at Virat Nagar.

Dharmendra Sisodiya and his wife Kavita Sisodiya cut the cake on their 21st marriage anniversary and called upon people to make efforts for clinching the cleanest city tag for ​the ​fifth time in a row.

Eyeing ​the ​cleanest city tag for the fifth time in row, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is leaving no stone unturned. In many of its new initiative ​towards cleanliness, one is nullah tapping work.

The tapping led to drying of nullahs in the city. And people are celebrating this success of IMC ​by organi​s​ing events at the dried nullah beds. First​, ​a cricket match was being played between officers and politicians and ​then a football match​ was held​.

“We wanted this feat of IMC to be recogni​s​ed at ​a ​large scale so we celebrated our anniversary on dried nullah-bed,” Sisodiya said whose daughter and son-in-law and others were also present at the celebration.

Sisodiya ​hoped that Indore retains the crown of ​the ​cleanest city ​continuously for ​21 years. That’s my wish on my 21st wedding anniversary,” he told reporters.

Nullah health checkup camps

Doctors of SAIMS will be organi​s​ing health checkup camps on dried nullah beds at Virat Colony and Chandan Nagar. ​The ​first camp will be organi​s​ed on Wednesday at Virat Colony. The second one will be held at Chandan Nagar on Thursday. The health check-up will be done free of cost.