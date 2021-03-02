Indore:
While the cleanest city of the country, Indore is going all guns blazing to achieve newer benchmarks on cleanliness front, its residents are celebrating each feat with fervour and gusto.
A couple on Tuesday invited the attention of many when they celebrated their wedding anniversary on a dried nullah-bed located near Chaudhary Park at Virat Nagar.
Dharmendra Sisodiya and his wife Kavita Sisodiya cut the cake on their 21st marriage anniversary and called upon people to make efforts for clinching the cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row.
Eyeing the cleanest city tag for the fifth time in row, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is leaving no stone unturned. In many of its new initiative towards cleanliness, one is nullah tapping work.
The tapping led to drying of nullahs in the city. And people are celebrating this success of IMC by organising events at the dried nullah beds. First, a cricket match was being played between officers and politicians and then a football match was held.
“We wanted this feat of IMC to be recognised at a large scale so we celebrated our anniversary on dried nullah-bed,” Sisodiya said whose daughter and son-in-law and others were also present at the celebration.
Sisodiya hoped that Indore retains the crown of the cleanest city continuously for 21 years. That’s my wish on my 21st wedding anniversary,” he told reporters.
Nullah health checkup camps
Doctors of SAIMS will be organising health checkup camps on dried nullah beds at Virat Colony and Chandan Nagar. The first camp will be organised on Wednesday at Virat Colony. The second one will be held at Chandan Nagar on Thursday. The health check-up will be done free of cost.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)