Indore: Couple assault case takes curious turn

Indore: The couple assault case took an interesting turn on Tuesday when the police booked the couple, who alleged that the policemen had beaten them up.

The police said that the CCTVs installed on the scene of incident revealed that the woman first slapped on duty policeman after which he retaliated in self defense.

Sudeep Bansal along with his wife Shobha was returning home after their office hours when a bus had hit their scooter. However, the couple received minor injury but they cried for help when two on duty policemen reached on the spot. The cops told them that they have noted down the registration number of bus.

Later, the couple and ASI Suresh Yadav had an argument over the issue.

Sources claimed that Shobha was asking the cop to nab the bus driver and alleged that the policeman was trying to pacify her instead of stopping the bus.

After that couple alleged that they were assaulted by two policemen, a senior police official took action against ASI Yadav and another policeman and attached them to the police lines.

Sadar Bazaar police station incharge Ajay Verma told the Free Press that the CCTV camera installed on the spot was examined on Tuesday. According to footage, the couple was seen arguing with the policeman and a lady in support of policeman was seen pacifying the couple.

After that couple moved from there but after a few feet, the woman got down from the scooter and slapped the policeman.

The policeman later retaliated and slapped her and her husband Sudeep. The policeman also alleged that the woman torn his uniform and manhandled him.