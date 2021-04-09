Indore: Couple arrested from Ghaziabad for duping woman on pretext of selling house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a couple from Ghaziabad for duping a woman in the name of selling their house in Rau area on Thursday. The couple also allegedly borrowed a loan from the bank on the papers of the same papers.

Rau police station in charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said a complainant named Narmadabai of Bijalpur had lodged a complaint that Rajeev Kumar Sharma and his wife Nisha had made an agreement to sell their house. They had also taken money from the complainant but they didn’t transfer the name in the registry. Police said that the couple also borrowed a loan of Rs 43 lakh on the basis of the same house.

The police were searching for the couple for many days. The police received information that the couple is residing in Ghaziabad. The police verified the information and arrested the couple from a flat in Ghaziabad. Further investigation is underway into the case.