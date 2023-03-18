Indore: Couple arrested for duping people of crores on pretext of investment

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police arrested a person and his wife on Friday for duping people of crores of rupees by promising them fabulous returns if they invested in their chit-fund company.

The couple was on the run for six years and they have been booked along with others not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Haryana and Chhattisgarh for similar crimes. The police had announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 for the arrest of the couple.

Palasia police station staff said the case of fraud against the couple was registered at their police station. The couple had been accused of taking money from people for investing in USK India Limited and Malwanchal India Limited and then not giving them the promised returns.

Palasia police received information that they had been spotted in the area and acting on that information they arrested Makhanlal Verma and Suman, residents of Dewas district.

A case of cheating is also registered against them in Dewas.

Some of the other accused involved in the racket were arrested by the police earlier.