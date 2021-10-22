Indore: Country achieves 1 billion vax milestone; 46L are from district



Indore

The country has achieved the 1 billion mark in the number of vaccinated people and in this number Indore's contribution is 46 lakhs, the highest in the state.

Indore was the first district with over 10 lakh population to achieve the target of 100 per cent first dose vaccination in the country and over 57 per cent people have also taken their second dose.

Moreover, health officials have also focused on mobile vaccination to achieve the target of 100 per cent second dose.

District Nodal Officer of Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “We are focusing on vaccination in remote areas as one of our teams visited Kalakund village on Wednesday and stayed there till 8 pm to ensure vaccination of all the villagers who had left for work in the morning and returned only in the evening.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that the milestone could be achieved only with the support of people and by the hard work of health workers.

“Our team is working tirelessly to get everyone vaccinated and now our target is to vaccinate people with the second dose. Many people are not coming forward to take the second dose and we appeal to the people to take the second dose to ensure their and their loved ones' safety,” the CMHO added.

IMA appreciated health workers, appeal to people to take second dose

President of Indian Medical Association-Indore branch Dr Sumit Shukla appreciated the work of health officials and staff for ensuring maximum vaccination in the city.

“The hard work of health officials and staff paid off due to which we are safe from another wave of deadly Covid-19. Now, people must understand that they will be protected only after taking the second dose of vaccine and they must keep the same on priority,” Dr Shukla said.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:46 AM IST