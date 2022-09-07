e-Paper Get App
Indore: Counter Terrorist Group carries out mock drill at Radisson Hotel

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A mock drill was conducted by the Counter Terrorist Group (CTG) at Radisson Hotel on Tuesday.

The CTG practised the drill they would undertake in case of terrorist attack in the hotel or in case of other emergency.

They scaled the building using basic equipment such as ropes and sanitised each section of the building by turns. The CTG is the first responder in any such emergency situation.

Functions of first responder:

1. Verify the incident

2. Receiving preliminary information

3. Inserting inner cordon

4. Handling incident

5. Gathering information needed for second responder

6. Helping injured or hostage

7. Critical persons in need

8. General keeping individuals and media away from the scene

