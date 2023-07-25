Indore: Counselling For 32 DPharma Vacant Seats At DAVV Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The final round of counselling for filling as many as 32 vacant seats in Diploma in Pharmacy course offered by the School of Pharmacy of DAVV will be held on Tuesday.

The merit of applicants who had already registered for the counselling will be made based on their marks in qualifying exams. Based on merit, admission will be granted to the students.

Due to increasing demand for pharmacists, the university started the DPharma course in session 2022-23.

Besides, the School of Pharmacy has also started admission to MPharma course. The department has received 42 applications against 15 seats. Department head Prof Rajesh Sharma said that a meeting of the admission committee will be called for fixing the date of MPharma course counselling in the next two to three days.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)