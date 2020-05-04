Indore: Coronavirus survey to continue for 1 more month

Following the completion of door-to-door survey of COVID-19 suspected people in the city, the same would be continued for another month.

Collector Manish Singh appreciated all personnel involved in the survey work and said because of this, the menace has been controlled to a great extent. He said it was necessary to take precautions. A little carelessness can be fatal. He also said Anganwadi workers, assistants, teachers etc. engaged in the survey work should give honorarium.

Collector Singh was addressing a joint meeting of team members, sector officers, doctors, SDM, ADM etc. engaged in survey work in areas like Ranipura, Daulatganj, Cantonment, Murai Mohalla, Vinoba Nagar, Geeta Bhawan area. The meeting was held at Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

On this occasion, IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Rohan Saxena, ADM Pawan Jain, Additional Collector Ajaydev Sharma and other officers were present.

It was mentioned in the meeting that under the survey, over 5 lakh houses were contacted. Now the follow up is in progress. 1856 teams have been formed for the job and for this, around 4,500 employees have been involved.