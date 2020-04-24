Indore: Coronavirus samples testing capacity will go to 650 per day in laboratories

Indore: Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi has said that the speed of testing of coronavirus samples in the city will be increased to 650 per day. He said two private labs have been roped in and the health department has new automatic machines which will help in ramping up the sample testing. He said there are sufficient numbers of testing kits in the city and new kits are being supplied.

Tripathi said that about 3,000 testing kits are available for testing coronavirus. Three labs of CB Net are available in MRTB Hospital. The samples will also be tested in two private labs - Supra Tech and SRL, and they will allow an additional capacity. Supra Tech will provide test reports from Ahmedabad and SRL lab from Mumbai. Proposals for both labs have been received and testing charges are being finalised.

Tripathi said that the lab of MGM Medical College is also working with full capacity.

Tripathi said that in the city we have 5 manual RNC extraction machine. For the next level test of the RNA extraction, which is known as RT-PCR machine (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), we have our own 4 machiness and 1 each from IIT Indore and DAVV. We also have enough technical staff to operate the machines and conduct tests. Utilising the capacity we have tested 428 samples on Thursday.