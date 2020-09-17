Indore: Corona test for all emergency patients at MYH, Chacha Nehru Hospital to be converted as Covid facility

Indore: With an aim to save the medicos of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital from Covid-19 infection, especially spread by asymptomatic patients, the hospital administration has started testing all the patients coming to the emergency unit.

All those reaching the hospital's emergency unit for treatment of other diseases or problems are being tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen test. All these patients are asymptomatic but sent to Covid hospitals for treatment of the virus if tested positive.

“Yes, we have started testing the patients coming to the emergency unit for Covid-19. These patients reach MY Hospital for different issues like accidents or some other ailments but are tested to prevent infection spread from asymptomatic positive,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal told the media.

She said that the same is being done before the surgery of any patient.

Over 80 doctors and staff in MY Hospital and other associated hospitals got infected with the deadly disease since its inception. Many times, wards of the Medicine Department were sealed after patients who came of other treatment, tested positive.

“About 40 junior doctors, 20 nurses, and 10 staff members were tested positive of Covid-19 in MY Hospital, MTH, Cancer Hospital, and other associated hospitals. A staff nurse and a ward boy have succumbed to the disease. College administration has been continuously working to keep the doctors and staff safe,” a junior doctor said.

Chacha Nehru Hospital to be converted as Covid facility

As the number of Covid-19 patients has been increasing the administration has been planning to increase the number of beds across the city. In a move for the same, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma has directed MGM Medical College administration to convert Chacha Nehru Hospital into a Covid facility.

“We have planned to convert Chacha Nehru Hospital as Covid facility of 100-bed. Patients of the hospital will be shifted to MY Hospital. We will try to start the facility by Sunday,” Dr Sharma said.

He also added that Cancer Hospital will also be converted into Covid facility in the next phase.