Indore: Corona suspected 12-yr-old girl dies

Indore: A 12-year-old girl died in Gandhi Nagar area of the city late on Monday night. She was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason for her death. It is said that her sample was also collected by the health department as she has symptoms of COVID-19.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that the condition of the girl deteriorated late on Monday night after which she was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had an asthmatic problem for a long time.

It is said that some symptoms of Covid-19 were found in her so her sample was also taken by the health department. The police are taking the statement of the family members .