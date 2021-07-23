Indore: Corona scare force many to attend Guru Purnima prog online

Indore:

This year, the festival of Guru Purnima was celebrated with faith and gaiety on Friday and will also be celebrated on Saturday.

On this occasion, devotees will queue at the Guru's door to bow their heads with reverence. Monasteries, temples and ashrams are facing new challenges as they have to follow corona protocol this year.

During this, it will be necessary to apply masks and follow the rules of physical distance.

Guru Purnima was celebrated at Anna Maharaj Sansthan, Suryoday Ashram Sukhlia, Gajanan Maharaj Sewashram Paliwal Nagar on Friday.

Purnima Tithi started from 10.43 am on July 23 and will last till 8.06 am on July 24. Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain from 2.26 pm on 23rd to 12.40 pm on July 24.

According to astrologer Acharya Sharma, the moon usually travels in the Uttarashada constellation during the festival. The special quality of this nakshatra is that it inspires the person towards the acquisition of knowledge and the study of learning. This Nakshatra is considered capable of accelerating the person towards the path of Dharma.

Guru Purnima was celebrated on Friday in Sadguru Gajanan Maharaj Sewashram Paliwal Nagar. On this occasion, Kankar Aarti and Prabhat Pheri were taken out at 6.30 am.

This will be followed by Padya Puja, Suktabhishek, and Mahanivaidha offering at 9 o'clock. Maha Aarti and Prasad distribution were organised at 12 noon. Shreeji's palanquin started the procession from the temple premises at 6 pm, followed by Maha Aarti and Prasad distribution.

Aarti was held at Anna Maharaj Sansthan at 12.30 pm. After this foot worship was organised. After the worship, Anna Maharaj addressed the disciples.

Due to the Covid-19 protocol, the entry of devotees will be restricted in the ashram. Devotees attended the address and events via online streaming.

Guru Purnima Mahotsav was celebrated at Suryodaya Ashram Sukhliya. There were events in morning. The highlight of events was Gurugaadi and foot worship. After this, Maha Aarti and Prasad distribution was o​​rganised.

Guru Purnim​​a festival will be celebrated on July 24 at other places including Sri Sri Vidyadham, Akhanddham, Hansdas Math, Jaigurudev Ashram, Vishwanathdham, and Art of Living. Further, 6-day-long Guru Purnima Mahotsava organised by Naad Yoga will also conclude on Saturday.

The six-day fest has been organised with a motive to reach out to the people and spread the pure essence of Guru Shishya Parampara in Indian classical art.