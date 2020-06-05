Indore: Corona positive cases declining, recovery increasing

While the number of positive patients has been decreasing, the number of patients recovering from the deadly COVID-19 has been increasing for last few days as 112 more patients were discharged from four hospitals of the city on Friday.

The highest number of patients was discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital i.e. 71, while 17 patients were discharged from Index Medical College, 16 from Choithram Hospital and 8 from MRTB Hospital.

The youngest patient to be discharged was only 6 months while the oldest patient was an 80-year-old female. Similarly, a woman, who delivered her baby while being positive, was also discharged with a healthy baby.

With the increasing number of patients being discharged, the patients who have recovered is about 1000 more than the patients admitted. Till June 4, the number of patients admitted was 1295 and those discharged were 2243.

A staff nurse tested positive

Another staff nurse of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital was tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. She was deployed in dialysis ward and was sick from June 1.

“She had diarrhoea and fever as symptoms of corona and was quarantined. She remained in home isolation for being asymptomatic as she got relief from fever and other issues,” sources said.

Hospital staff said that she might have come in contact with some infected patient or some family member.

Contractual Health Officers/Employee Association, Madhya Pradesh staged a demonstration at Regal Square on Friday to press for their demands. They also observed Black Day for registering their protest.

Demands of contractual employees include getting 90 per cent pay similar to permanent employees, amendment in contractual employees’ policy and regularisation.

District president of association Neetu Kelde said that they are working tirelessly and even risking our life in survey and sampling of COVID patients. “Government should also listen to our demands as we are protesting for our demands for the last 2 years,” she said adding “We are bound to protest for our demands and will continue the same till our demands reach their deaf ears.”