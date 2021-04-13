Indore: Corona muted celebrations herald New Year in city

Indore

With the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, various communities celebrated the beginning of New Year on Tuesday. However, corona tainted all the communal celebrations ensuring ‘stay at home’ for everyone.

Baisakhi: Ardas at home

The Sikh society celebrated the festival of Baisakhi by staying at home with simplicity. Community members watched programs broadcast through the historical sites of the Sikh Panth.

Manmohan Singh Saini, President of Gurudwara Kalgidhar Maharaj Marimata Chouraha and Secretary Dr Gurvinder Singh Gill said, “This time there will be no Gurmat Samagam. All community members will celebrate the establishment day of Khalsa Panth by staying at home.”

Devendra Singh Gandhi, public relation coordinator of Guru Singh Sabha, appealed to the Sikh Sangat to perform Ardas only while staying in homes.

Hindu New Year: Offering to Sun from Home

The Hindu Navamsatvar 2078 will begin on April 13 at Chaitra Pratipada. There was no congregation at Rajwada.

The yatra to be taken by Maharashtra Samaj Rajendra Nagar and Tarun Manch in Rajendra Nagar was not taken out this time. Chairman Sunil Dharmadhikari said, “There were no mass participation events. The selfie photo with Gudi competition will be online.”

Cultural events organised by Sukhaliya Marathi Mandal were also cancelled this year due to coronavirus.

Gudi Padwa: Vijay Patka will tie at the gate

Maharashtrian society celebrated Gudi Padwa. The president of Sarva Marathi Language Services Association Nitin Surve said, “On this occasion, Gudi will be tied on the door of the house.”

Along with this, special traditional rangoli was prepared on the main door of the house. This was created using mango leaves.

“Gudi tying removes negative powers from the house. There is happiness and prosperity in the house,” Surve said. He added Gudi is an auspicious form, which is offered sweet treats including Puranpoli and Shrikhand.

Cheti Chand: No communal celebrations due to Covid

This year, Cheti Chand was celebrated on April 13.

“After 40 days of Chaaliho, the followers of Jhulelal celebrate the occasion as Thanksgiving Day, i.e. New Year as Cheti Chand,” said community member Shankar Kishan. He said on Cheti Chand, Baharana Sahib is taken to a nearby river or lake and offerings are made in form of donations to underprivileged people.

While the community members ran donation drives and distributed food packets and ration, the celebrations remained low key. Symbolic celebrations were observed in Jhulelal temple, but devotees were restricted from crowding in the temple.