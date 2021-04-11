Indore: Corona impacting children more compared to last year, says expert at webinar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors treating Covid-19 patients have marked a distinct trend during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The virus now appears to be impacting children more severely. Relatively unaffected during the first wave, children and adolescents are now showing more obvious symptoms such as prolonged fever and gastroenteritis, Dr Amit Bang, a paediatrician, said.

He was discussing the prevention and precautions for kids at a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Sunday. “During the first wave, most children remained asymptomatic, and a large number of them went untested because of that,” said Bang.

“Some of them require intravenous fluids. In the first wave, most children were kept under observation, and in case of mild symptoms, they would respond to basic medication like paracetamol,” Bang said.

Last year, the paediatric patients who visited hospital for other procedures and treatments, about 5% tested positive for Covid-19. “This time, we have about 30% to 40% of the children testing positive,” said Bang.

How to beat it?

Breastfeeding moms: Coronavirus has not been found in breast milk. But if you have Covid-19, you could spread the virus to your infant through tiny droplets that spread when you talk, cough, or sneeze. Boost Immunity by:

· Serving more fruits and vegetables

· Improve sleep time

· Breast-feed your baby

· Exercise as a family

· Banish second-hand smoke