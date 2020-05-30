Indore: Corona horror weighs heavy on flight operations

Indore: The horror of possible Covid spread is weighing heavy and taking a toll on flight operations from the city. As a result, there are just four incoming and four outgoing flights.

Despite the opening up of the skies (of sorts), for the movement of the domestic flights from May 25, the flying activities have not picked momentum. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said on Saturday there were just four flights, including two (flights) for New Delhi (IndiGo) and one each for Bengaluru (Air Asia) and Hyderabad ( IndiGo).

Sources said the policy to keep outgoing and incoming passengers in quarantine has put a leash on the airport activities. The virus has also impacted the marriage season, where just 50 persons from both the bride and groom's sides are allowed.

Also with Delhi and Mumbai being hotspots, the flights aren't taking off.