Indore: Corona has reached endemic stage in city, says MGM Medical College dean Dr Dixit

Indore



After successfully overcoming the pandemic stage of coronavirus in March-April this year, the good news is that the the virus is now in the endemic stage (confined in pockets only) in the city, said MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit at the divisional level review meeting on corona that was presided over by divisional commissioner, Pawan Kumar Sharma.

Dr Dixit said that this trend is being witnesses in the city in the past two months during which period cases have come down continuously. He said that by all indications, the number of cases would be on the lower side in the near future.

At the meeting, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma reviewed the current status of Covid-19 in all the districts of the division and gave instructions on the steps that have to be taken. The meeting was held through video-conferencing at the commissioner's office and CMHOs of the districts, deans of Indore and Khandwa medical colleges and subject experts were present.

A detailed presentation on the current situation of Covid-19 and projection was given by all the district CMHOs. All the reports from the districts gave optimistic projections and said that Covid-19 graph has come down in all the districts of the division and in Indore it has reached the endemic stage.

Sharma instructed all the CMHOs that if any person complains of cold and cough, he should be immediately

investigated and if he is corona positive then he should be isolated and his treatment should start based on the gravity of the situation. He said that contract tracing should be done diligently so that the spread can be arrested.

Indore CMHO Dr BS Saitya said that in the recent cases detected in the district, most of the patients are asymptomatic, which is a major cause of relief. Dr Saitya said that none of the patients being treated at present need oxygen or remdesivir.

Commissioner Sharma directed all CMHOs and deans of Khandwa and MGM Medical Colleges to inspect all the oxygen plants installed in government and private hospitals in their respective districts and see if they are operational or not. After checking the status of the oxygen plant, the report should be made available to the divisional commissioner's office within the next 7 days. He also reviewed the number of dengue and black fungus patients in the division.

Sharma also appealed to all the residents of the division to follow Covid protocols and not lower their guard during the festive season. He said that danger posed by corona has not ended and so it is essential that people continue to use sanitisers and masks and maintain social distancing, especially in public places.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:16 AM IST