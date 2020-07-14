Indore: Corona cases on the rise once again, 93 test positive

Increased sampling and testing seems to be paying off in Indore as rate of Covid positive patients on Tuesday again dropped below 3% after reports of over 3,100 samples were received.

As many as 93 out of 3,158 samples returned positive and the rate of positive cases was reported at 2.94%. City’s corona tally now stands at 5,496. Three more deaths were reported on Tuesday. The department two more deaths of April, that were not included earlier, taking toll to 278.

“These deaths were not reported earlier as the patient died as suspected Covid-19 case. Later, their reports returned positive. Besides, some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

“A 55-year-old man of Sanwer, 70-year-old man of Murai Mohalla, 75-year-old man of Mhow, 78-year-old man of Moon Palace Colony, and 55-year-old man of Chandan Nagar, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 1,08,480 and number of samples testing positive stood at 5,496. As many as 3,039 samples tested negative on Tuesday.

“We have taken 2,298 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1144 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,076 patients have been discharged so far.