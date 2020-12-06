Indore Corona cases: 160% hike: Steep rise in active cases post-Diwali

Indore: With the increasing number of COVID cases, the number of active cases has reached close to 5000. There were as many as 4992 active cases in city on December 5. The number of active cases has seen a rise by 160 per cent since Diwali as it was 1915 on the D-Day and swiftly increased in last 15 days.

As per the health department’s data, city is witnessing over 500 positive cases for last 15 days and the number positive patients also increased by 9857 cases which is a rise by 27.69 per cent post-Diwali.

“Highest number of active cases was recorded on September 15 i.e. 5399 and the lowest number of active cases was recorded on July 4 i.e. 817,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He said that the number of cases had decreased in the last week of October and first week of November but it again started increasing post Diwali due to congestion in public places and markets.

“Two major reasons of increasing in cases are flouting COVID protocols by people during festivities and another reason is toll their immunity with transition in weather and inception of winters. People should not avoid following COVID norms to prevent the deadly virus,” he added.

22 more patients found from Sudama Nagar

Sudama Nagar area has emerged as a hot spot of the city with witnessing highest number of cases for last 15 days. As many as 22 more patients were found from the area on Saturday followed by 14 in Vijay Nagar, 11 each in Nehru Nagar, and Sukhliya.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “Indeed many cases were found positive from Sudama Nagar but we couldn’t declare it a containment zone as it is a large colony and cases are coming from scattered areas of the same colony.”

Other areas from where more than five cases were reported are Scheme No 114, Rajendra Nagar, Gumasta Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Mahalxmi Nagar, Nanda Nagar, South Tukoganj, Lasudiya, Nemi Nagar Extension, Navlakha, Dwarkapuri, Triveni Colony, Airport Road, Utkarsh Vihar Colony, Juni Indore, HIG Colony, and others.

Fluctuation in active cases

Date Active Cases

December 5 4992

November 14 1915

October 5 4598

September 15 5399

July 4 817