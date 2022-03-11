Indore: Cops to help female victims become self-reliant





Indore: Indore police have started 'Swayamsiddha - Maa Ahilya Swavalamban Desk' at Mahila police station, which will help women who are victims of a crime become financially self-reliant.

Women who are victims of domestic violence or exploitation by husbands or in-laws and want to become self-reliant can directly approach senior officers with their problems.

The police will provide employment opportunities to these women by coordinating with other employment agencies\industries to make them financially independent. Many women have already been provided employment or enrolled in employment-oriented training programmes.

The desk has started under the direction of the commissioner of police Harinarayanchari Mishra. Additional deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni and police station in-ccharge Mahila Thana Jyoti Sharma and her team are directly supervising the running of the 'Swayamsiddha-Maa Ahilya Swavalamban Desk'

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:19 AM IST