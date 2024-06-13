Indore: Cops Suspect Involvement Of More Than One Person In Unidentified Woman's Murder | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) has come to a conclusion that there could be more than one person involved in the murder of a woman whose parts were found in a train at the city railway station late Saturday night and her hands and legs were found on another train at Rishikesh on Sunday night. GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the body parts were disposed of in three bags, including two sacks and a bag without a handle, making it difficult for a single person to carry all three bags with a combined weight of more than 50-60 KG at once.

The GRP also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday for anyone providing concrete clues in the murder case. The Nagda-Mhow passenger train and the Lakshmibai-Rishikesh Express, in which the body parts were recovered, halted at Ujjain railway station on platforms 2 and 3 respectively, at the same time. Interestingly, another train, the Bhopal-Dahod Express, which was going towards Nagda, also halted on platform 4 at the same time.

No suspects have been seen yet in the CCTV footage at the Ujjain railway station’s exit point. It is possible that the accused came from the direction of Nagda on the Nagda-Mhow passenger train, disposed of the body in Ujjain on both trains and returned to their places on the Bhopal-Dahod Express as it also used the same route. The sack in which hands and legs were found in the Rishikesh train was from a rice manufacturing unit in Gujarat, and the sack found in the Indore train was from a wheat flour manufacturing unit in Ujjain.

The woman had a black thread around her neck with a safety pin attached to it. Two green bangles were found on both wrists. "The woman has not been identified yet, but 'Meera Ben' and 'Gopal Bhai' were tattooed on her hand in Devanagari script. The suffix 'ben' after a woman's name and 'bhai' after a man's name are commonly used in Gujarat, but the names Meera Ben and Gopal Bhai on the woman's hand were tattooed in the Devanagari script used for writing the Hindi language instead of Gujarati," SP GRP Santosh Kori said.

From this, we suspect that the woman belonged to an area of Madhya Pradesh adjoining the Gujarat border, he added. Different teams of the GRP are trying to identify the woman with the help of local police in the border areas of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. A poster detailing all the information regarding the woman’s belongings and ornaments has also been placed at several locations.