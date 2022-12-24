Indore: Cops solve mystery of the missing ornaments! 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tukoganj police successfully retrieved a woman’s missing gold ornaments, worth Rs 3.5L, from her car thanks to some clever piece of detective work.

On Thursday, Tukoganj police received a complaint from Rahul Patel, a resident of Kanadiya Road, that he and his mother had gone for an MRI at Sampurna Sodani Diagnostic Clinic. He said that before the MRI his mother had removed all her jewellery and kept it in a plastic pouch, but after the MRI, they could not find it.

He said that they had searched everywhere, but they could not find the ornaments and Patel expressed fear that they had been stolen at the diagnostic centre.

After receiving the complaint, the police station in-charge instructed three cops to investigate the matter. The cops first minutely checked all the CCTV cameras of the diagnostic centre and found that no one had come near the complainant’s mother during the entire period that she had stayed at the diagnostic centre.

The cops then questioned Patel and his mother and it became clear that they were not very sure that they had taken the ornaments with them to the diagnostic centre. They had come to the diagnostic centre in a car and the police suspected that there was a chance that the ornaments were still in the car.

The cops searched the car and when they opened the boot of the car, they found the plastic pouch with the ornaments lying there. The pouch had been kept in the rear seat of the car and it had slipped through the gap in the seat into the boot.

On seeing the ornaments intact, the mother and son thanked the cops wholeheartedly!