 Indore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners

Indore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners

The crime branch (cyber cell) is tasked with the investigation of these cases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police returned 400 missing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore to their owners Thursday. Police claimed the owners of the phones had reported the incident on the CitizenCop, a mobile phone application of the police, from 2022 till the date.

The crime branch (cyber cell) is tasked with the investigation of these cases. Most of the phones were recovered from other states like Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and Chhattisgarh. 

The 'CitizenCop’ application being operated by the crime branch is actually an Android phone application which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. In this application, apart from the contact numbers of administrative and police officers, there are other important features such as the facility of lodging an online complaint regarding any incident or reporting an incident directly to the police including cases of theft or loss of any item. For this, the facility of 'Report lost article' has been provided.

Read Also
IIT-Indore Study Reveals Virus Epstein-Barr's Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 5 New Rail Overbridges To Be Built In District

Indore: 5 New Rail Overbridges To Be Built In District

Indore: 300 Child Labourers Remain To Be Rescued: Childline

Indore: 300 Child Labourers Remain To Be Rescued: Childline

Indore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners

Indore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners

Indore: Hookahs, Flavours Worth Rs 4.35L Seized From Cosmetics Shop

Indore: Hookahs, Flavours Worth Rs 4.35L Seized From Cosmetics Shop

Indore: Cops Meet Security Agencies To Strengthen Security System

Indore: Cops Meet Security Agencies To Strengthen Security System