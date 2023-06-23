Indore: Cops Return 400 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1 Cr To Owners

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police returned 400 missing mobile phones worth Rs 1 crore to their owners Thursday. Police claimed the owners of the phones had reported the incident on the CitizenCop, a mobile phone application of the police, from 2022 till the date.

The crime branch (cyber cell) is tasked with the investigation of these cases. Most of the phones were recovered from other states like Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and Chhattisgarh.

The 'CitizenCop’ application being operated by the crime branch is actually an Android phone application which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. In this application, apart from the contact numbers of administrative and police officers, there are other important features such as the facility of lodging an online complaint regarding any incident or reporting an incident directly to the police including cases of theft or loss of any item. For this, the facility of 'Report lost article' has been provided.