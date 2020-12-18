INDORE: Cops release ‘disturbing’ video of crushed architect

Our Staff Reporter

Indore



In a heart-wrenching video released by the cops, Thursday’s road rage incident and the subsequent altercation between an architect and engineer and the FATAL push by the engineer in which the architect falls and is crushed by a dumper truck is pretty evident.

The CCTV grabs show the accused engineer, Vikas Yadav, who was on a scooter is slapping architect Sidhharth Soni. Even as the argument is over, Vikas, in a fit of anger, returns to hit Sidhharth again and both are involved in a fisticuffs.

Meanwhile, the “killer” dumper appears on the scene. Even as the dumper reaches the fighting men, the video shows that following Vikas’ blows… Siddharth loses control and falls in front of the back wheels of the dumper and truck rolls over him. The next footage is spine chilling where it shows Soni lying on the road with his head completely crushed and profusely bleeding. An astonished Vikas is seen running after the dumper to catch hold of the trucker. Meanwhile, Siddharth’s cranium cracks and his grey matter is seen scattered on the thoroughfare!