Indore: Cops recover stolen pumps after 40 km high-speed midnight chase chase

Indore\Mhow: In a scene straight out of a Bollywood flick, cops chased a truck carrying stolen submersible pumps for over 40 km forcing the miscreants to abandon their loot and flee into the jungles of Mhow in the wee hours of Saturday. While fleeing the miscreants broke barriers of a toll plaza and tried to shake off the cops by throwing the pumps on the roads, but the police dodged the falling pumps and kept on their pressing forward.

According to police, a truck carrying submersible pumps of Kirloskar Company from Dewas stapped at a dhaba in Kelod Kartal where the truck driver Ramnath, a resident of Loharda area and his cleaner stopped for dinner and then went off to sleep in the truck's cabin. Well past midnight, they heard some noise from the rear end of the truck and when Ramnath got down to investigate he saw some men stealing pumps from the truck and shifting it to another truck. He raised alarm and the miscreants fled towards Mhow. Ramnath immediately informed the police and also described the vehicle in which the miscreants were fleeing. Police from Tejaji Nagar and Rau spotted the vehicle and started giving chase. Driving along the Bypass Road at high speed, the miscreants started throwing pumps on the roads which acted as hurtling missiles, but the cops did not back down. Soon they were joined by force from Kishanganj and Manpur police stations.

Two cops from Kishanganj PS played a sterling role

ASI Mahesh Sharma and head constable Mohan Devda from Kishanganj police station played a commendable role in the entire operation. The fleeing truck broke the poll plaza barricade at Kishanganj and started towards Manpur with several police vehicles hot in chase. Realising that their game was up, the miscreants abandoned the truck near Gujari village and fled towards the jungles. ASI Sharma and constable Devda seized the truck and brought it back to Indore.

38 submersible pumps recovered

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RNS Bhadoriya said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of truck driver Ramnath. The truck used the miscreant has a false number plate, so the owner could not be identified. The police recovered 38 submersible and other pumps worth Rs 3.80 lakh from the truck. Police believed that the accused first stole the truck from somewhere and changed the registration number to mislead the police. Some number plates were also recovered from the truck. Police claimed that the accused will be arrested soon.