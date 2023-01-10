Indore: Cops manage to give back NRIs misplaced mobile in an hour  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An NRI from Canada misplaced her mobile phone during the conference on Monday. Crime branch officers swung into action and managed to recover her mobile phone and handed it over to the complainant within an hour.

According to a crime branch officer, Renuka Amit Joshi has come from Canada to attend the convention. She was in the convention hall when she lost her mobile phone. She immediately informed about it at the temporary police control room set up at BCC.

The crime branch team started a search for the mobile phone and found it in the hall. Later, they handed over the phone to Renuka, who was happy to receive her mobile phone. She also thanked the police for the same.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Congress MLA Chawla surrenders before court in Indore