e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cops manage to give back NRIs misplaced mobile in an hour  

Indore: Cops manage to give back NRIs misplaced mobile in an hour  

According to a crime branch officer, Renuka Amit Joshi has come from Canada to attend the convention

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An NRI from Canada misplaced her mobile phone during the conference on Monday. Crime branch officers swung into action and managed to recover her mobile phone and handed it over to the complainant within an hour.

According to a crime branch officer, Renuka Amit Joshi has come from Canada to attend the convention. She was in the convention hall when she lost her mobile phone. She immediately informed about it at the temporary police control room set up at BCC.

The crime branch team started a search for the mobile phone and found it in the hall. Later, they handed over the phone to Renuka, who was happy to receive her mobile phone. She also thanked the police for the same. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Congress MLA Chawla surrenders before court in Indore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: DAVV to hold meet on Indian diaspora’s contribution to freedom struggle

Indore: DAVV to hold meet on Indian diaspora’s contribution to freedom struggle

Indore: ‘India gaining popularity all over the globe’

Indore: ‘India gaining popularity all over the globe’

Indore: Two toddlers die as hot water falls on them

Indore: Two toddlers die as hot water falls on them

Indore: Man duped of Rs 4 Lakh on pretext of providing job 

Indore: Man duped of Rs 4 Lakh on pretext of providing job 

Indore: 55-year-old city woman gets new lease of life, courtesy Bhopal man 

Indore: 55-year-old city woman gets new lease of life, courtesy Bhopal man 