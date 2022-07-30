Indore: Cops inspect security arrangements at Hotel Radisson Blu

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by deputy commissioner of police (intelligence and security) Rajat Saklecha, on Friday inspected Hotel Radisson Blu. Indore police have been carrying out such inspections all over the city to beef up overall security.

They checked the security arrangement in the hotel to deal with any emergency situations, and also on how they will deal with any untoward incident when VIPs and VVIPs are staying there.

Police officials took information regarding the hotel's fire exit plan, electric control room, CCTV cameras, floors safety plan, outer area of the hotel, basement plan and other arrangements.

