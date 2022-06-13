Indore: Cops inform people about drugs on World Drugs Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Various programmes were organised on Sunday, World Drugs Day at several religious places in Khajrana and also at Mazdoor Chowk, by Khajrana police station staff and volunteers fighting against drugs. DSP (Narcotics wing) Santosh Hada informed people about the ill effects of drugs.

The police are celebrating 'Nasha Se Azadi Pakwara' from June 12 to 26 under the Addiction Free India campaign and various programmes are planned during the course of the fortnight.

DSP Hada said that those who get addicted to drugs could be provided counselling and treatment with help of the police. He said that 785 peoplehavebenefited from the programmes held at several places in the Khajrana police station area.