Indore Cops Hold Srijan Balika Samuh Program

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police conducted Srijan Balika Samuh programme on Tuesday to make women and girls empowered and self-reliant. The programme aimed to create awareness about prevention of crimes against women and their safety. The programme was held under the guidance of police commissioner Makrand Deouskar at the police commissioner’s office.

Regarding the work structure of the programme, DCP (Headquarters), Jagdish Dawar said by creating partnerships with officers related to women's safety and other zonal level officers and local NGOs, they will reach out to the weaker section settlements and develop child and girl groups, with whom police officers and NGOs will establish public dialogue and organise Srijan training camps.

At these camps, various efforts will be made to make girls empowered and independent by providing them with physical fitness, martial arts, self-defence, knowledge of law, knowledge of health and hygiene, moral education, good citizenship education, career guidance program.

Additional police commissioner Manoj Kumar Srivastava said that the main objective of this Srijan programme is to increase the sense of security among women and make women empowered and self-reliant.

They should be aware of the crimes and oppression being committed against them and should be able to raise their voice against them without any fear and hesitation, this is what we have to bring public awareness to them under this campaign.