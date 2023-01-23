Indore: Cops help woman get back Rs 1.4L lost in cyber fraud

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man duped a woman of Rs 1.4 lakh posing as a bank official but the crime branch police was able to reverse the transaction and help the woman to get back her money.

Police said that victim Rupali complained that she was being duped with Rs 1.43 lakh by an unidentified person who called her posing as a bank officer. The accused told her that she has earned some rewards on her credit card and she must follow the process explained to her if she wanted to redeem those points. The accused shared a link with the woman and asked her to enter her credentials on the website.

Police said that the woman followed the process and as soon as it was completed she received a message that a transaction of Rs 1,43,260 had been done from her account. After that she tried contacting the accused whose phone was switched off.

The woman complained to the crime branch after which fraud investigation cell of crime branch got active and investigated the case. They then contacted the concerned bank officials who were able to reverse the transaction.

