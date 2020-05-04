Indore cops find 5-year-old missing girl within an hour

City police managed to find a 5-year-old girl, who went missing from her place while playing in Bangagna area on Sunday, within one hour and handed her over to her parents. Police took help of the CCTVs installed in the township from where the girl went missing. The parents of the girl thanked the policemen and appreciated them for their excellent job.

Banganga police station staff received information that a 5-year-old girl had gone missing from Emerald City on Sanwer Road, and though her relatives had searched her for an hour they could not trace her.

Sub-inspector Swaraj Dabi and his team gathered all information about the girl and examined the CCTVs installed in the township from where she had gone missing. Police spotted the girl in the CCTV footage and started following the direction in which she was seen going. Soon they reached a group of under-construction houses, but the girl was not there. But, soon they spotted the girl sleeping under a tree near a house. Police surmised that she had become tired of walking and playing and had fallen asleep. They took the girl and reunited her with her family.

Dabi said had the police not been prompt in their action, the girl could have wandered further away and it would have become very difficult to trace her.