Indore: Cops clap for pedestrians using Zebra crossing

Indore:

Senior officials of the traffic police clapped for pedestrians who were using Zebra crossing at the Radisson square crossing on Monday as part of the ongoing campaign to bring about traffic awareness among the people.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh Devke, Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, traffic police station in-charge Dilip Singh Parihar and large number of traffic cops were present at Radisson square. Other officials were present at other major intersections where they informed pedestrians about the correct way to cross the road.

ASP Devke said that often pedestrians risk their lives by crossing through the middle of the road, which is dangerous for both the pedestrian and the oncoming traffic. The ASP said use to mobile phones while crossing the road is also wrong as it distracts the pedestrian, which might lead to accidents.

The officials also stopped several pedestrians from crossing the road outside the Zebra crossing.

The traffic cops also instructed the vehicle drivers to stop their vehicles before the Zebra crossing in the red signal as the Zebra crossing belongs to the pedestrian.