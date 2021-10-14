Indore: Cops announce Rs10,000 for information on murderers

Indore: The police have announced a Rs 10,000 bounty on the two absconding murder accused who brutally stabbed to death a youth who was on his way back home after dropping his wife off at the bus stop in the Banganga area on Wednesday morning. The accused first threw chilli powder into the youth’s eyes and then stabbed him multiple times. The police have not been able to identify the accused till the filing of this report.

SP Ashutosh Bagri has announced the bounty on the accused. The person who will give information about the accused will be rewaqrded with the money.

The deceased was identified as Akash Midkiya, 29, a resident of the Valmiki Nagar area of the city. He was going back home on his scooter after dropping off his wife—who is employed in a hospital in Dewas—at a bus stop when the unidentified accused stopped him. They threw chilli powder into his eyes and stabbed him multiple times. The accused targeted the victim’s face and other parts of his body. According to the police, the incident happened in the Pologround area around 9 am.

CSP Nihit Upadhyay said that, after attacking Akash, the accused fled the scene and they could not be identified. The information from the spot is being gathered by the police to learn more about the accused.

