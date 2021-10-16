Indore: Cops act on e-FIR, recover stolen bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After an e-FIR, the police arrested a man with two stolen bikes in Malharganj area on Friday. The complainant had lodged an e-FIR for after his bike was stolen.

Malharganj police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said that a person had lodged an e-FIR on October 9 that his bike was stolen from near Bhuteshwar Temple. After receiving the report, an investigation was started to search for the stolen bike and the accused.

While patrolling the area, SI Arvind Machar received information that a suspect named Gokul was seen on a bike going toward the Jinsi area. The police team reached Jinsi and started checking vehicles. When the suspect spotted the checking drive, he turned his bike and tried to flee from there. However, the police team caught him.

The accused was identified as Gokul Kasera, a resident of the Piliakhal area of the city. During a search, the police recovered a knife from the accused. During questioning, the accused confessed to stealing the bike. He also confessed to stealing two more bikes from Malharganj and Sadar bazar area. The police have recovered three stolen bikes from the accused. TI Sharma said that the accused was on the run in connection with an assault case also.

