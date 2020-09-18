Indore: Cop suspended, IMC employee removed from all duties after public brawl video goes viral

Indore: Strict action has been taken against the cop and Indore Municipal Corporation employee who got involved in a nasty brawl in public and the video of the spat went viral in the social media, embarrassing both the departments.



Following orders of divisional commissioner, Dr Pawan Sharmathe cop got suspended and the IMC employee removed from all his duties. Letters reprimanding them was issued by their respective department.



In the letter issued by the superintendent of police (headquarter) Suraj Verma, it is stated that the policeman in the video, head-constable (suspended) Sayeed Khan was found breaking police discipline and protocols, and he is being suspended immediately.

In the order letter issued by IMC additional commissioner Devendra Singh, it is stated that the IMC employee in the video, Ajit alias Sonu Kalyane, who was deployed as assistant inspector in Zone 18, has been removed from all of his duties in Indore Municipal Corporation because of his violation of disciplinary protocols of government employees.



IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the divisional commissioner ordered the senior officers of the concerned departments to take strict actions against the two government employees who violated the disciplinary protocols. She said both the employees have misbehaved with each other in public using unparliamentary language which cannot be tolerated from a government officer irrespective of any department. She also said that the FIR registered in the police station will be taken back.



Earlier this week, a video of policeman Sayeed Khan arguing with the IMC officer Ajit Kalyane in the social media where they were seen abusing and threatening each other. Their argument had started after the IMC team at Musakhedi Square near Ram Temple stopped Khan for not wearing a mask while on the road, and asked him to pay spot fine. Khan refused and got into an altercation with Kalyane, which turned ugly.