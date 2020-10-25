Indore: Cop arrests woman, son attacks him

Indore: A policeman was attacked by a youth after the police arrested a woman in the Banganga area on Saturday. After the attack, other policemen caught the accused and took him to the police station.

This is the second instance when policemen have been attacked.Two policemen from the same police station were attacked by two criminals when they went to arrest them in the Banganga area a few days ago.

According to the police, the incident took place in front of Banganga police station. Constable Ritesh Patidar lodged a complaint that a woman named Sarojbai was arrested in a case by the police team. Ritesh was taking the woman to produce her before the court and he was telling the woman to sit in the police vehicle when the woman's son named Bhawne reached there and he started arguing with policemen. He started using abusive words for the constable and then attacked the constable using a heavy object due to which the constable suffered injuries.

After the incident, other policemen caught Bhawne and he was booked under various sections of the IPC.