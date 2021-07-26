Indore: Cooperative inspector Pramod Tomar caught accepting Rs 10K bribe

Indore: A senior cooperator inspector was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while he was accepting an amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe. The inspector had sought bribe for stopping investigation of cooperative credit society.

Tilak Nagar Co-operative Credit Society president Dilip Borasi was facing investigation regarding the activities of the society.

Senior cooperative inspector Pramod Tomar, who is posted at the office of deputy commissioner cooperative and deputy registrar cooperative society at Indore, was investigation into the activities of the society. For stopping investigation, Tomar had sought Rs 15000 from Borasi.

Borasi had given Rs 5,000 to Tomar and recorded telephonic conversation for the remaining amount.

With the recording, Borasi approached Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint with the corrupt inspector.

Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap to nab Tomar red-handed. They sent Borasi with Rs 10000 to office of Tomar. As Tomar accepted the amount, sleuths standing outside his office in civil dress thronged his office and caught him red-handed.

Tomar was booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.